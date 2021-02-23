Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. CSFB set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.44.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

TSE HBM traded down C$0.23 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.95. 1,253,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.19.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.