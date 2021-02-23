Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Insider Sells $1,396,940.16 in Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HUM traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $378.29. 981,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,793. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $2,523,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

