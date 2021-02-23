HUNT (HUNT) One Day Volume Hits $9.46 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 25.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $13.22 million and $9.46 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.42 or 0.00468157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00070645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00079181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 105.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.82 or 0.00487599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00072879 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.