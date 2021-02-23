Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25 to $2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $830 million to $890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.62 million.Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.25-2.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.55. 87,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -292.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $875,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

