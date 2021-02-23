Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.25-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.62 million.

NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,735. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06.

HURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

