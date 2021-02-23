Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of H stock opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.74.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

