Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Hyatt Hotels traded as high as $86.94 and last traded at $86.74, with a volume of 46979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.63.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,847,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

