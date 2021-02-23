Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Down 9%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) fell 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $16.81. 9,282,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 8,980,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HYLN. Barclays initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Hyliion alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,943,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,333,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.