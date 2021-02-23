HyperDAO Hits One Day Volume of $20,746.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $20,746.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.18 or 0.00484590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00069561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00082076 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.00508691 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00074022 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

