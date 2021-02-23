HyperQuant Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,937.53 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 176.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $37,937.53 and $116.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.21 or 0.00736242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00037944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.16 or 0.04565168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HQT is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

