I/O Coin Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $7,051.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.75 or 0.00461621 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007072 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00034055 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,060.77 or 0.02248752 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,710,100 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.