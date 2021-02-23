ichi.farm Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $226.42 or 0.00468157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00070645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00079181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 105.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.82 or 0.00487599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00072879 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

ichi.farm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.