ICON (ICX) 1-Day Volume Tops $299.06 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. ICON has a market capitalization of $913.75 million and $299.06 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003072 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

Get ICON alerts:

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,536,083 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.