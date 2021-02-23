ICON (ICX) Price Tops $1.38

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, ICON has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $813.15 million and $314.82 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,459,340 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars.

