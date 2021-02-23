Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.33

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 515771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market cap of C$36.30 million and a P/E ratio of 34.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,090.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Barnett sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,778,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,493.75.

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

