Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Trading Down 8.5%

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) shares were down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 575,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,007,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.39.

About Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

