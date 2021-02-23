IDE Group (LON:IDE) Trading Down 5.2%

IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.57 ($0.02). Approximately 483,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,220,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

About IDE Group (LON:IDE)

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact center, and unified communication; network and connectivity services, including MPLS network, cloud connectivity, LAN/WAN, and wireless services; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for IDE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.