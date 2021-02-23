Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 8.5%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) was down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 43,404,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 56,730,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $771.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

