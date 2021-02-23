Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading Down 23.1%

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID) was down 23.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 6,909,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,013,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.10 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

