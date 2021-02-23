Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Trading Down 5.3%

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 812,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 542,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $151.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 69,941 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

