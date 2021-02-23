IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $471.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $536.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 93.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $504.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.23. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,898 shares of company stock worth $22,009,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.