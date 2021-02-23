IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 2.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after buying an additional 148,257 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,979,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded down $15.55 on Tuesday, reaching $521.36. 7,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,654. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $504.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,898 shares of company stock worth $22,009,501. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

