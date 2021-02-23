Idle (IDLE) Price Down 40.7% Over Last Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Idle token can now be bought for about $13.48 or 0.00029172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $15.39 million and approximately $380,437.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idle has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.00451634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00067793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 170.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00075457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.09 or 0.00478499 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,169 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.