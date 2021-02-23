IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Shares Down 6.1%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. 103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

IDW Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDWM)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides entertainment products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment, and CTM. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products.

