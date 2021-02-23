Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Swedbank

Swedbank decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,441 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 402,973 shares during the period. Swedbank owned about 0.15% of Illumina worth $79,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Illumina by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Illumina by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.60.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $463.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

