Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Shares Down 4.8%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

