ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0233

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. ImageCoin has a market cap of $254,556.46 and approximately $140,955.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,929,402 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

