Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Trading Down 6.6%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s stock price fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.79. 1,961,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,174,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $290.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40.

In related news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $36,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $15,190,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,777,394 shares of company stock worth $39,062,859 over the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 1,197.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 505,956 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at $3,952,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,190,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,054,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

