ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Down 6.1%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. 5,752,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 2,966,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. On average, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 2,850,590 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,473,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

