ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Trading 0.5% Higher

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $18.70. 63,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPATF)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.

