Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $98.53 and last traded at $105.21. Approximately 572,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 504,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.30.

NARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.64.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $565,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,938,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,831 shares in the company, valued at $84,705,899.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,912,143 shares of company stock valued at $139,711,655.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

