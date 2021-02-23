Incent Trading Down 43.8% Over Last 7 Days (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 78.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a market cap of $677,876.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.73 or 0.00463776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00070422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00080859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00054802 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.83 or 0.00488411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00075737 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

