Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,904 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.11% of Independent Bank Group worth $29,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,687,000 after acquiring an additional 327,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 36,899 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 264,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $887,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,782.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,613 shares of company stock worth $11,296,631 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on IBTX shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

