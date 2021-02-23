Independent Research Reiterates €73.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.75 ($78.53).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €66.64 ($78.40) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €57.72. HeidelbergCement AG has a twelve month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €69.70 ($82.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

