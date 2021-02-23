Indexed Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.04 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $8.57 or 0.00017636 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

