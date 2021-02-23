India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s share price dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 2,833,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,132,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The company has a market cap of $83.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.70.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 632.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 828,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in India Globalization Capital stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 3,167.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 881,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.13% of India Globalization Capital worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

