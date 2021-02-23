Indorse Token Market Cap Tops $486,477.39 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $486,477.39 and approximately $261.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00054914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.11 or 0.00791518 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00031480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00040185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00058604 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.28 or 0.04598810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

IND is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

Indorse Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

