INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

INDUS (ETR:INH) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INH. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get INDUS alerts:

INH opened at €33.80 ($39.76) on Tuesday. INDUS has a twelve month low of €20.75 ($24.41) and a twelve month high of €35.75 ($42.06). The firm has a market cap of $826.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.48.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.