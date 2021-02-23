Inex Project (INEX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded up 677.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Inex Project has traded 675.8% higher against the dollar. Inex Project has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $80.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inex Project token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.70 or 0.00480427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00070193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00081747 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 89.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.80 or 0.00516409 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00056017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00073847 BTC.

Inex Project Token Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Buying and Selling Inex Project

Inex Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using U.S. dollars.

