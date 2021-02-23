Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 158,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,761. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 139.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

