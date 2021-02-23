Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
IFNNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 158,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,761. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 139.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
