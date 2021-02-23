Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,671 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Ingersoll Rand worth $42,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of IR stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

