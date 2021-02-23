Injective Protocol (INJ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $97.60 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $217.14 million and $97.60 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for $13.94 or 0.00027889 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.84 or 0.00467959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00070536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00081140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.16 or 0.00518626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00055906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00073496 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,580,453 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

