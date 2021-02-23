Ink Protocol (XNK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31,439.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $764,944.74 and approximately $31,439.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

