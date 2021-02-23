Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Shares Down 0%

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.57. 1,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EJUL. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 883.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 62,382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.