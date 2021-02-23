Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (BATS:KJAN) Trading Up 0.9%

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (BATS:KJAN)’s share price was up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.13 and last traded at $30.13. Approximately 19,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.