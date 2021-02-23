Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) Trading 0.5% Higher

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.41. 267,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 561% from the average session volume of 40,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 1,601.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 231,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 218,261 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 268,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000.

