INO COIN (INO) Market Capitalization Achieves $972.99 Million

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. INO COIN has a market cap of $972.99 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for $5.41 or 0.00011618 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00051446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.35 or 0.00686416 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00037976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,991.30 or 0.04280079 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.