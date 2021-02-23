Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,476 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.70% of Inphi worth $141,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Inphi by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Inphi by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after buying an additional 274,878 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Inphi by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHI traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.71. 3,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,767. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.79.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

