Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) VP Sells $164,509.80 in Stock

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IPHI stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $182.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Inphi by 2,580.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,155 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Inphi by 8,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,263,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Inphi by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,109,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,067,000 after acquiring an additional 907,553 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $134,677,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Inphi by 926.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 806,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

