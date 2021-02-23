Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Down 5.6%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $15.61. 4,230,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 3,862,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Inseego from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $36,803,173.10. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 41,042 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $615,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,265,994 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,449 over the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 550.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Inseego by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

